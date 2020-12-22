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neverlosetruth: Powerful US Cardinal Warns Of 'Murderous Agenda - The Great Reset, & Vaccine News to Make Your Day (MIRRORED)
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227 views • December 22, 2020
neverlosetruth: Powerful US Cardinal Warns Of 'Murderous Agenda - The Great Reset, & Vaccine News to Make Your Day (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/OlXCF4_OIi8
Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the most powerful Catholics in the US, sits on the Church's Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured
to my lbry.tv channel - https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/top-ranking-catholic-cardinal-says-covid-19-used-advance-godless-and-murderous-agenda
Cardinal Burke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOCyqWsVkr0
https://ca.style.yahoo.com/sure-signs-covid-now-according-122959599.html
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/12/16/seriously-gunshot-deaths-counted-among-covid-19-fatalities-in-colorado-n1215526
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1371022/coronavirus-latest-working-from-home-bed-mental-health-evg
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/jon-rappoport/when-the-elderly-and-frail-die-after-receiving-the-covid-vaccine/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fda-briefing-doc-confirms-moderna-vaccine-effective-meets-expectations-emergency-use
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-advisory-panel-confirms-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-benefits-outweigh-risks
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/who-wants-be-guinea-pig-health-workers-balk-vaccine-40-staff-one-chicago-hospital-refuse
https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2020/12/14/michigan-healthcare-workers-covid-vaccine/6535215002/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/first-glitches-emerge-covid-vax-rollout-alaska-health-worker-suffers-serious-allergic-reaction/5732498
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/anaphylaxis-management.html
https://emergency.cdc.gov/coca/calls/2020/callinfo_121820.asp
https://www.globalresearch.ca/unlike-uk-us-fda-allows-pregnant-nursing-women-receive-experimental-pfizer-covid-vaccine/5732301
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Record-numbers-of-covid-19-patients-push-15809731.php
https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/hospital-capacity
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/OlXCF4_OIi8
Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the most powerful Catholics in the US, sits on the Church's Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured
to my lbry.tv channel - https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/top-ranking-catholic-cardinal-says-covid-19-used-advance-godless-and-murderous-agenda
Cardinal Burke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOCyqWsVkr0
https://ca.style.yahoo.com/sure-signs-covid-now-according-122959599.html
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/12/16/seriously-gunshot-deaths-counted-among-covid-19-fatalities-in-colorado-n1215526
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1371022/coronavirus-latest-working-from-home-bed-mental-health-evg
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/jon-rappoport/when-the-elderly-and-frail-die-after-receiving-the-covid-vaccine/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fda-briefing-doc-confirms-moderna-vaccine-effective-meets-expectations-emergency-use
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-advisory-panel-confirms-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-benefits-outweigh-risks
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/who-wants-be-guinea-pig-health-workers-balk-vaccine-40-staff-one-chicago-hospital-refuse
https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2020/12/14/michigan-healthcare-workers-covid-vaccine/6535215002/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/first-glitches-emerge-covid-vax-rollout-alaska-health-worker-suffers-serious-allergic-reaction/5732498
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/anaphylaxis-management.html
https://emergency.cdc.gov/coca/calls/2020/callinfo_121820.asp
https://www.globalresearch.ca/unlike-uk-us-fda-allows-pregnant-nursing-women-receive-experimental-pfizer-covid-vaccine/5732301
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Record-numbers-of-covid-19-patients-push-15809731.php
https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/hospital-capacity
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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