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neverlosetruth: Powerful US Cardinal Warns Of 'Murderous Agenda - The Great Reset, & Vaccine News to Make Your Day (MIRRORED)
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227 views • December 22, 2020
neverlosetruth: Powerful US Cardinal Warns Of 'Murderous Agenda - The Great Reset, & Vaccine News to Make Your Day (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/OlXCF4_OIi8

Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the most powerful Catholics in the US, sits on the Church's Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church.

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https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/top-ranking-catholic-cardinal-says-covid-19-used-advance-godless-and-murderous-agenda

Cardinal Burke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOCyqWsVkr0

https://ca.style.yahoo.com/sure-signs-covid-now-according-122959599.html

https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/12/16/seriously-gunshot-deaths-counted-among-covid-19-fatalities-in-colorado-n1215526

https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1371022/coronavirus-latest-working-from-home-bed-mental-health-evg

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/jon-rappoport/when-the-elderly-and-frail-die-after-receiving-the-covid-vaccine/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fda-briefing-doc-confirms-moderna-vaccine-effective-meets-expectations-emergency-use

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-advisory-panel-confirms-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-benefits-outweigh-risks

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/who-wants-be-guinea-pig-health-workers-balk-vaccine-40-staff-one-chicago-hospital-refuse

https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2020/12/14/michigan-healthcare-workers-covid-vaccine/6535215002/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/first-glitches-emerge-covid-vax-rollout-alaska-health-worker-suffers-serious-allergic-reaction/5732498

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/anaphylaxis-management.html

https://emergency.cdc.gov/coca/calls/2020/callinfo_121820.asp

https://www.globalresearch.ca/unlike-uk-us-fda-allows-pregnant-nursing-women-receive-experimental-pfizer-covid-vaccine/5732301

https://www.chron.com/news/article/Record-numbers-of-covid-19-patients-push-15809731.php

https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/hospital-capacity

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vaccinenew world ordercardinal raymond burkeguinea pigcovidgreat resetanaphylaxismurderous agenda
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