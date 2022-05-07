© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Salcedo: "Democrats did this to our country."
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • May 07, 2022
Chris Salcedo: "Democrats did this to our country."
To get back to a "normal" America, "where we debate rather than harm each other - our first order of business is to make sure not one Democrat holds elected office anywhere in the United States."
To get back to a "normal" America, "where we debate rather than harm each other - our first order of business is to make sure not one Democrat holds elected office anywhere in the United States."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.