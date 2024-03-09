Create New Account
P.3 It disturbs me to EXPOSE NURSING NEGLIGENCE suffered by my wife JK MVI_8811
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 15 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7e404676-6adf-41d4-8373-a7407c0697dc

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8095dcc9-30d1-4459-a037-472a7d39fdf8

February, 2024. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. Nursing negligence has again set JK’s healing back severely. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK HAS BEGUN USING IT FROM JAN. 1ST. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I, OR MY WIFE, JK, MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND WE MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.


healthdiabetescommon sensemedicineneuropathyulcersmedical negligencedisinfectionoedemalymphedemajuventlipodemarevitivemicro-vibration platformdressing removal

