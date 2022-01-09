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God Speaks Reading Part 2
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4 views • January 09, 2022
Philosopher Chris Ott reads the introduction to the 1st edition of Meher Baba's principal book "God Speaks."
How Baba wrote the first 8 chapters of God Speaks
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2013/06/how-baba-wrote-first-8-chapters-of-god.html
Baba on His Book God Speaks
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2011/12/meher-baba-on-god-speaks-is-it-just-for.html
"The God-Man: The Life, Journeys and Work of Meher Baba with an
Interpretation of his Silence and Spiritual Teaching" by C. B. Purdom, © 1964 https://avatarmeherbabatrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/godMan-1.pdf
Meher Baba books in downloadable form
https://sites.google.com/view/meher-baba-book-downloads/home
Lord Meher online edition (complete biography of Meher Baba)
https://www.lordmeher.org/
How Baba wrote the first 8 chapters of God Speaks
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2013/06/how-baba-wrote-first-8-chapters-of-god.html
Baba on His Book God Speaks
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2011/12/meher-baba-on-god-speaks-is-it-just-for.html
"The God-Man: The Life, Journeys and Work of Meher Baba with an
Interpretation of his Silence and Spiritual Teaching" by C. B. Purdom, © 1964 https://avatarmeherbabatrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/godMan-1.pdf
Meher Baba books in downloadable form
https://sites.google.com/view/meher-baba-book-downloads/home
Lord Meher online edition (complete biography of Meher Baba)
https://www.lordmeher.org/
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