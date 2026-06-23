Mystery Babylon #17

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Cities of Nimrod: Nineveh Nahum 1:6-15 1. God is a strong hold (refuge) to those who trust in Him. Christians need to learn to trust Him at all times. 2. God announces his fury on Nineveh and His consolation to Judah 3. Physical Judah rejected God, and the context points to the Spiritual Judah (Christians) that are circumcised in their heart and spirit. 4. Flood as an allusion to the invading armies as God brings His judgment 5. Righteous jealousy/anger vs unrighteous jealousy/anger.