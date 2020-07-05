Alan Dershowitz: Why Ghislaine Maxwell Must Be 'Presumed Innocent' and Why He Kept His Underwear On During An Epstein Russian Massage

Alan Dershowitz just can't stay quiet. Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyer has denied that he ever had sex with Epstein and Prince Andrew Sex Slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre. He is fighting her in court on a defamation lawsuit and he denied that he ever took his underwear off during a Jeffrey Epstein Apartment Russian Massage. Now, after the arrest of Epstein's Handler and fellow Mossad Agent Ghislaine Maxwell he is telling the world that we must treat her as 'presumed innocent'. My upcoming video looks at why all indicators are showing that Ghislaine will not die from 'suicide', but will probably be 'suicided' with COVID 19 while in prison. The media is already indicating that Ghislaine will be singing like a canary and giving out names to get a lesser charge. I will believe that when I see it.