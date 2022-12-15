The Red Heifer, Rebuilding the Temple, and 70 Shabua Timeline [ep.20]

☕ Support me with a cup of coffee 👉 https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

In today’s episode, we will look past all of the excitement and fanfare surrounding this topic of the red heifer and the rebuilding of a temple in Jerusalem. The true Biblical identity of the land of Israel in the last days will be thoroughly discussed, and Bible prophecy will be dissected in a line by line fashion.

Come with an open mind and a level headed attitude because you will most likely be challenged on your current worldview concerning the Spiritual Israel of God and the 1948 land division of United Nations Resolution 181. As always, if you disagree, just be kind about it. Be a good human. Thanks for watching!