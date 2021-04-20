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Oracle Films: The Pushback -- The Day the World Stood Together
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321 views • April 20, 2021
The next Worldwide Freedom Rally is scheduled for May 15, 2021
See http://t.me/worldwidedemonstration for locations (growing daily)
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Oracle Films
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://brandnewtube.com/@OracleFilms
Original title: THE PUSHBACK | Oracle Films | The Day the World Stood Together (Banned from YouTube)
See http://t.me/worldwidedemonstration for locations (growing daily)
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Oracle Films
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://brandnewtube.com/@OracleFilms
Original title: THE PUSHBACK | Oracle Films | The Day the World Stood Together (Banned from YouTube)
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