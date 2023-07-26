Kash Patel | “You Tell Congress They Are Not Receiving Another Dollar Until Anthony Fauci Gets His Ass On Stage & Testifies Truthfully About Why He Lied For The Last Two Years About The China Virus.”

Kash Patel | “You Tell Congress They Are Not Receiving Another Dollar Until Anthony Fauci Gets His Ass On Stage Under Oath And Testifies Truthfully About Why He Lied For The Last Two Years About The China Virus.” - Kash Patel





The ReAwaken America Tour Builds Momentum As It Heads Las Vegas Nevada (August 25th & 26th) | Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

ReAwaken America Tour History:

*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out

*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out

*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out

*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out

*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out

*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*January - Phoenix, AZ Was 100% Sold Out

*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out

*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out

*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out

*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th Was 100% Sold Out

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out

*Batavia, NY - August 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

*Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out

*Manheim, Pennsylvania - October 21st & 22nd Was 100% Sold Out

*Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out

*Nashville, Tennessee - January 20th & 21st Was 100% Sold Out

*Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

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