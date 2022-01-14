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The Great Reset is the biggest SCAM in HUMAN HISTORY. Svenska efter 2,25
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61 views • January 14, 2022
1. Why the Great Reset is the biggest SCAM in HUMAN HISTORY. From Glen Beck website.
https://www.brighteon.com/37fc8a72-3ee0-4c5e-9ba1-75ffed3efc17
2. The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon
https://www.brighteon.com/2c25bf68-2e03-4b61-b400-59f921c22269
3. British Government Used “Propagandistic” Fear Tactics to Scare Public Into Mass Compliance. The behavioral scientist said that an obsession with daily case numbers came to dominate thinking, serving to spread even more fear.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/british-government-used-propagandistic-fear-tactics-to-scare-public-into-mass-compliance/
4. Disturbing: Aussie Nazi Cops Take Elderly Woman to Jail for Failing to Show Vaccine Papers
https://www.infowars.com/posts/disturbing-aussie-cops-take-elderly-woman-to-jail-for-failing-to-show-vaccine-papers/
5. Spanish Flu Bolshevik Revolution HISTORY REPEATING? Interesting comparison.
https://www.brighteon.com/7d579b69-e476-4582-9def-87e928a2258d
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/37fc8a72-3ee0-4c5e-9ba1-75ffed3efc17
2. The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon
https://www.brighteon.com/2c25bf68-2e03-4b61-b400-59f921c22269
3. British Government Used “Propagandistic” Fear Tactics to Scare Public Into Mass Compliance. The behavioral scientist said that an obsession with daily case numbers came to dominate thinking, serving to spread even more fear.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/british-government-used-propagandistic-fear-tactics-to-scare-public-into-mass-compliance/
4. Disturbing: Aussie Nazi Cops Take Elderly Woman to Jail for Failing to Show Vaccine Papers
https://www.infowars.com/posts/disturbing-aussie-cops-take-elderly-woman-to-jail-for-failing-to-show-vaccine-papers/
5. Spanish Flu Bolshevik Revolution HISTORY REPEATING? Interesting comparison.
https://www.brighteon.com/7d579b69-e476-4582-9def-87e928a2258d
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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