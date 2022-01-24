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The Gnostic Takeover - 22JAN2022 - MUST WATCH - Unpredictable Source-Maverick Unleashed with LumaHolistic
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90 views • January 24, 2022
Original YouTube title: Unpredictable Source-Maverick Unleashed - The Gnostic Takeover in Conversation with LumaHolistic.
This was another great Conversation with our dear friend Luma from LumaHolistic. You can check her out on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UEUu...
Video with the two Master-Chess players: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoREK...
You can support our work via a Donation http://gnosisunity.info/donation-spen... or by becoming a Patreon Supporter via https://patreon.com/thegnostictakeover
Sign up for the German Channel "Machtwechsel auf der Erde" here: https://t.me/machtwechselaufdererde
JOIN US on our Telegram Channel here: https://t.me/gnosistakingover
This was another great Conversation with our dear friend Luma from LumaHolistic. You can check her out on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UEUu...
Video with the two Master-Chess players: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoREK...
You can support our work via a Donation http://gnosisunity.info/donation-spen... or by becoming a Patreon Supporter via https://patreon.com/thegnostictakeover
Sign up for the German Channel "Machtwechsel auf der Erde" here: https://t.me/machtwechselaufdererde
JOIN US on our Telegram Channel here: https://t.me/gnosistakingover
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