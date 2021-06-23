Leaked Airline Documents Reveal HORRIFIC Details About 'Vaccinated' Pilots

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Airline pilots are dropping dead at alarming rates after being forced to take the jab, or face losing their careers.
This is a MAJOR concern for hundreds of thousands of daily air travelers, and it's only getting worse!
www.StewPeters.tv