HEADS UP! SMALLPOX ACAM2000 VAX MAY ROT YOUR NOSE OFF. IT MAY ALSO CAUSE A SMALLPOX OUTBREAK.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw: All you gay people need to stop running out there and getting the Monkeyphux shot. You are going to wind up killing not just yourselves but dozens around you. You don't even have to touch other people. Smallpox even in the same room will spread mask or not. We need to spread this video and information around. This is very important information from what I can understand.