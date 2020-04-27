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Serious Risk - Millions More will Die, Mass Vaccinations w/ Top Cardiologist Dr. Wolfson (1of2)
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26 views • April 27, 2020
Sarah Westall

Contact [email protected] to obtain quality American made Antibody kits and to learn more. Let's save our country from an economic collapse and from fear!

One of the Nations top Cardiologists, Dr. Jack Wolfson, joins the program to discuss the very real reality, based on main stream peer reviewed and widely accepted medical studies, that millions more will die worldwide due to the global recession from stress, abuse, hunger, and other factors. The WHO, CDC, and our medical leaders all know these studies and know that millions will die with the current lockdown and following global recession. We discuss the quality of the decisions being made, the likely mass vaccinations that will be forthcoming, and how people should be focusing on building their immunities, instead of taking a vaccine. You can see more of Dr. Jack Wolfson @ https://thedrswolfson.com/

Consider supporting independent journalism and this program by joining my Patreon. You will receive coupons off C60, Defytime, Tetrogen & more! Plus exclusive interviews and research. Sign up @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

You can purchase products offered @ http//SarahWestall.com/Shop. - Be sure to look for the current coupons

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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Keywords
fearsuicidestresseconomyrecessionunemploymentshutdownsarah westallcovid-19social isolationmass vaccinationssocial distancingcardiologist dr wolfson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy