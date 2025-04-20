BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 4/20/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
21 views • 2 weeks ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: What's the deal with this Abrego Garcia situation? Deported? Withholding? I'll break it all down. Then we're talking tariffs, inflation, and wealth distribution. You just might learn something. Trump is bumping heads with the FED, what's happening with the money? Bill Maher is gonna talk about his visit to the White House. Jay Z and Beyonce have been removed from the Diddy lawsuit. You don't hate the media enough but you will when I show you what they do. And do Trump voters have buyers remorse? All of that fam, and still we're gonna end up having fun.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Trump’s Digital Control Grid: A Continuation Of Biden Era Atrocities And An Attempt To END God-Given, Natural Rights. Live Exclusive With Catherine Austin Fitts.

https://rumble.com/v6s4gyr-trumps-digital-control-grid-a-continuation-of-biden-era-atrocities.html?playlist_id=watch-history


Candace Owens - What do Michael Jackson, Prince, Kanye, and Justin Beiber have in common?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RydheAXM9Uk


Toilet paper is one of the most TOXIC products we all use.

https://x.com/tscpod/status/1912500129598161071


Bill Maher - Twelve days ago, I had dinner with President Trump, a dinner that my friend Kid Rock set up

https://x.com/billmaher/status/1910900483709096262


Tiffany Cianci - Private equity rigged the system. They built a time bomb. And now It’s detonating. https://x.com/TheVinoMom/status/1901662703292211595


AK Kamara - As mass deportation operations ramp up, Democrats will lose many seats in Congress

https://x.com/realakkamara/status/1913072013377150993


James Li - Leave Justin Beiber Alone https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1913038443418145016


Harrison H. Smith - Karmelo Anthony Police Report https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1913276012252598491


Redacted News - "We can manipulate time and space" The White House admits U.S. has time travel tech

https://rumble.com/v6s6y0h-we-can-manipulate-time-and-space-the-white-house-admits-u.s.-has-time-trave.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


9 Charts to put DOGE Efforts in Perspective https://x.com/EpochTimes/status/1911366250829324723


Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) is seen shielding her face temporarily from the cameras... for some reason. https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1911103018864386214


In a hard money economy, the people that actually do all the real work make all the real money

https://x.com/FinancialPhys/status/1913232402203189621


WARNING…RUSSIA ANNOUNCES “ALTERNATE GLOBAL MONEY SYSTEM” TO REPLACE USA DOLLAR!

https://x.com/CryptoHulk19/status/1911239163145556441

Keywords
trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon musk
