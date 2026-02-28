The second leg in the US$ Monetary Reset activated

Bitcoin other E currencies were but a Mafia springboard to acquire more wealth. Tomorrow, Monday 2nd March 2026, monetary history will be written in the same style, a direct parallel to the oil crisis in the 70-ties. But, this time, the value of money will increase enormously. Bankrupting indebted companies who need credit. A repeat of Lehman Brothers but significantly larger as I expect banks to be liquidated. This strategic plunder will take years until the whole world has been looted and is managed by central banks who have but one task: To plunder. The jabbed Mr Smith is forgotten: Poverty, sickness, death on a global scale.

Exactly how, when is a Sinner saved?

https://odysee.com/@Fritjof:b/Christian-Salvation:0?r=35bHE6gFTetcxPzE2w3PVFEEnrN5SRev