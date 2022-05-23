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SARS WARS: The Lighter Side of the Dark Side
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86 views • May 23, 2022
- Flashback to 2020 -
The farce is strong with this one.
Alex the Comic entertains some soaking-wet Jedi at the No New Normal / Hugs Over Masks rally in downtown Mos Eisley—er—Vancouver. (These are the jokes you were looking for.)
The farce is strong with this one.
Alex the Comic entertains some soaking-wet Jedi at the No New Normal / Hugs Over Masks rally in downtown Mos Eisley—er—Vancouver. (These are the jokes you were looking for.)
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