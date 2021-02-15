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Part Two: The Migrations of Ancient Israel
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97 views • February 15, 2021
In this video, I discuss the migrations of the people from the Northern Kingdom of Isreal, often referred to as the lost ten tribes, and how they became the nations of Europe. I talk about their relationship to the empires of Phoenicia, Carthage, and Parthia. This is a fascinating story showing how God is fulfilling the promises he made anciently to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob or Isreal, as well as Israel's sons, Joseph and Judah. It also lays out some of the Divine destiny of America.
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