Radiation & The VAXXX Causes Dis-Ease, Injury & Sudden Death!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
DrRobertYoung Published December 12, 2022
Radiation Poisoning is the Virus and the Cause of Injury and Sudden Death!
Read the following article: Corona Virus Means Radiation Poisoining and share this very important intelligence with everyone YOU LOVE and CARE ABOUT! https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-viral-theory-is-scientism-radiation-the-vaxxx-causes-dis-ease-injury-and-sudden-death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.