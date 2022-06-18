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Massive Life Changes Will Be Here In Less Than Six Months
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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4005 views • June 18, 2022

🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)


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The Energy Transition Index and Solar Panel Mandates through the Defense Production Act seem to be a way to have all precious metals production diverted for clean energy usage and out of the hands of small investors. The crash needs to be so vast and all encompassing to include widespread power outages during the economic meltdown. Food shortages will fit in there somewhere.




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