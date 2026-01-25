BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Episode #118 - The Biological Internet in Your DNA | Sarah Marks on Sound & Consciousness
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
32 views • 1 day ago

What if your DNA is not just biological code but a living communication network?


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we sit down with Sarah Marks to explore the emerging idea of a biological internet operating within the human body. Through the lens of sound, frequency, resonance, and consciousness, Sarah breaks down how the human system may function as an intelligent receiver and transmitter of information.


This conversation bridges modern science, ancient wisdom, and future human potential, revealing how sound and vibration influence biology, awareness, healing, and evolution itself.


We dive into:


🔹 How sound and frequency interact with DNA

🔹 Whether consciousness operates like a networked intelligence

🔹 The role of resonance in human health and perception

🔹 Why ancient cultures understood sound as a technology

🔹 What this means for the future of human evolution and awareness


This episode is not theory for theory’s sake, it’s a challenge to how we understand the body, the mind, and our place in an interconnected universe.


If you’re interested in consciousness science, frequency medicine, quantum biology, and the future of humanity, this conversation will expand how you think about what it truly means to be human.


soundhealingenergymedicinedeepconversationsvibrationalmedicinetheconsciousman7biologicalinternetdnaconsciousnesssoundandfrequencyquantumbiologyconsciousnesssciencehumanevolutionfrequencymattersawakeninghumanitypodcastclipsfutureofconsciousness
