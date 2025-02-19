DOGE Dividends

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Slashing The Spending
* Once your $ hits Washington, it turns into a ghost.
* Big Brother is getting Big Brothered — and they don’t like it one bit.
* We should be giving out “DOGE Dividend” checks to taxpayers.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 February 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6369028782112