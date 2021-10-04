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India State of 241 Million Declared COVID Free!
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192 views • October 04, 2021
While the mainstream media condemns the use of ivermectin, the most populated state in India just declared they are officially COVID free after promoting widespread use of the safe, proven medicine. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.
Credit OANN One America News Network
www.oann.com
Credit OANN One America News Network
www.oann.com
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