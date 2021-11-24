© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
we are experiencing a frequency upgrade - be at peace
Follow
1
Share
Report
121 views • November 24, 2021
As is my habit, I saved this video from Eew-toob censors, advertisement barrage and tracking. She deserves to be heard.
It is metaphysical, philosophical in content. I am not quite at the level she describes as the top, but much closer to that than the other. I need to think along these lines more often. We all do.
Some of what she describes aligns with other videos I have republished regarding the stab.
I LOVE her word for the criminal cabal at the top of the evil: The Deletes.
Bottom line message: Don't worry, Be Happy.
It is metaphysical, philosophical in content. I am not quite at the level she describes as the top, but much closer to that than the other. I need to think along these lines more often. We all do.
Some of what she describes aligns with other videos I have republished regarding the stab.
I LOVE her word for the criminal cabal at the top of the evil: The Deletes.
Bottom line message: Don't worry, Be Happy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.