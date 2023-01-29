Something is going on at BitChute - it looks as if a script was embedded to stop videos from playing



https://rivercitypost.com/daughter-runs-over-and-kills-stepfather-after-he-raped-and-beat-her-mother/





A young woman ran over and killed a man in Campo Grande, last Sunday (22), around 7 pm. The images were recorded by a security camera.





The man was the boyfriend of the driver’s mother. According to the police, he assaulted and raped her mother, which motivated the daughter’s retaliation.





The video shows the moment the man appears sitting on the sidewalk, in front of a market, when the car runs over him. It all happened around 7 pm, on Rua Afluente. Another man, who was at the scene talking to the victim, managed to divert and was not hit.





Mulher atropela e mata padrasto que agrediu sua mãe - Veja o vídeo - Portal do Lobão





After running over the victim for the first time, the driver again threw the car on top of the man, who was injured. The driver still got out of the vehicle and started arguing with the victim and then fled the scene.





The man was rescued by teams from the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and the Military Fire Department. As found, he was sent in serious condition to Santa Casa.





According to the Civil Police, the driver remains outlawed. Teams carry out diligences in the region, but she has not yet been located. The case has been registered as attempted murder and is still being investigated.





