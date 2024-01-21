Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lone Zebra | Episode 017 | Pain
channel image
The Lone Zebra
0 Subscribers
41 views
Published Yesterday

I learned self hypnosis when I was in middle school and my first time to try it out in a real world situation was at the dentist. Today I share my story, and why my mother thought I was a difficult child. I just saw things differently than others did. I was an old soul from birth. I also lived with constant pain and after reading some books on my father’s bookshelf about Edgar Cayce and his healing modalities, I decided to try using my new found knowledge. I didn’t share this with anyone back then because it was too woo-woo back in the 70’s.

Keywords
potsyogamagnesiummcashypnosispainhome remediesdysautonomiapain managementedscayceself hypnosis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket