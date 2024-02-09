Tucker Carlson Interview with Vladimir Putin

Tucker Carlson
Feb 8, 2024
Watch Tucker's immediate reaction to the interview here: https://tuckercarlson.com/after-the-vladimir-putin-interview/
Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.
Introduction
Putin gives a history of Russia & Ukraine
NATO Expansion
NATO & Bill Clinton
Ukraine
What triggered this conflict?
A peaceful solution?
Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?
Re-establishing communication with the US
How powerful is Zelensky?
Elon Musk & AI
Imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich
