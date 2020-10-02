Citizens Arrest - NO rights left for Australians. The OMNIBUS bill - sounds more like thrown under the BUS.. !

Victorians’ civil liberties will be ‘swept away’ under Omnibus billFormer media and political adviser to the Howard government Ian Hanke says if the Andrews government’s Omnibus bill is pushed through upper house it would mean the civil liberties of Victorians are swept away.The Victorian government’s COVID-19 Omnibus Emergency Measures and Other Acts Amendment Bill was rushed through the state’s legislative assembly, and is set to be voted on in the upper house.“What this bill allows for is the virtually indiscriminate detention of someone ... to be held without any legal recourse whatsoever for an indefinite period,” Mr Hanke told Sky News host Peta Credlin.Mr Hanke said if the bill was rammed through parliament, it would mean “your civil liberties have been swept away”.“There is no protections and no right purported to anybody under this bill,” he said.