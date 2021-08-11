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2021 IPCC Report is an "EPIC FAILURE" - By Ben Davidson at suspicious0bservers.org
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115 views • August 11, 2021
The 2021 IPCC Report has three utterly embarrassing failures. They plainly ignored the magnitude of literature on severity of their uncertainties... and claimed certainty. They claimed to use solar particle forcing, but they in-fact did not. They gave no modeling respect to cosmic rays, the changing geomagnetic field, or the global electric circuit.
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