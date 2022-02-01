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Cutting Through the Confusion of Covid 19
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50 views • February 01, 2022
Our government is lying about the treatment of Covid 19 and the effectiveness and safety of the Covid jab. The truth about what is really happening is starting to emerge and the world is waking up and resisting the illegal and unconstitutional mandates that are being forced at the price of trampling our civil rights.
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