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U.N Planned Mass Starvation Event for Africa. Sustainable Development Goals Automation Preparedness!
UNtopia
UNtopia
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250 views • July 27, 2021
A small segment from the United Nations Pre Summit for food systems held on 26.07.21 .
The Italian Prime Minister made grave warnings on the direction of travel.
Whilst Paul Kwagame is speaking it is clear to see from the body language of the African delegates in the room that an extreme humanitarian crisis is going to be orchestrated to accommodate the Forth Industrial Revolution.

Many will die and many will be displaced. History repeats itself, this is really no different to the Irish potato famine, Scottish clearances, Welsh and Cornish transportations. A mass land grab and displaced populations that were necessary to build the new world for the elites. The New World Order though doesn't require many people.

The mantra is clear 'You're not sustainable'. Only One Earth!

If my content resonates with you, please share it on further, as currently the technokleptocracy like to sweep it well under the carpet.

Full footage here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAPd8-FGXIs
Keywords
freedomconstitutionglobalistsnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21agenda 30starvationfaminesustainable developmentmagna cartafreemasonsprince charleswefklaus schwabgreat reset
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