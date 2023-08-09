Create New Account
Rant and Rave: Vote YES on Ohio Issue 1
Patriot Strong
Dummy me, uploaded the wrong intro to the video! But we're reviewing Issue 1 on Ohio and touching on the prayer rally in Cincinnati this past weekend with General Flynn and Jim caviezel.

abortionohioissue 1

