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A Call For Revival - Our Greates Need.
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10 views • May 09, 2022
Hello, my name is Samuel and welcome to REVIVE, where we look to renew every individual's vision for eternity. Our focus is on encouraging people to have a personal spiritual revival in their life by study and prayer. We have a focus on revival and reformation with an emphasis on Bible prophecy. So, if those are topics you are interested in learning more about, or you would simply like to connect with like-minded people, consider subscribing and turn notifications on so you can stay up to date with our latest studies and events. We also have live interactive Q&A sessions where we explore Bible answers together, so if you would like to be part of that group, please reach out to us via our Facebook page.
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Previous Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQ7cE...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Revive-10822...
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/sam_branster/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/REVIVEMinistri2.
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