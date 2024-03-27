Surprising Results of DNA Testing, Humanoid Bot Boom - News, Commentary, and the Scriptures

Subjects:
The Comet and the Eclipse of April 8
DNA Testing reveals just how common incest is that results in offspring
In the Fascist Regime of America, Google was Ordered to Identify Who Watched Certain YouTube Videos
Dr. Jordan Peterson spoke to the U.S. House Judiciary committee in a hearing held to discuss "The Weaponization of the Federal Government."
The rapidly accelerating pace of significant AI, AI platform and robot developments!
Should we find comfort in what the public is being told about the actions being taken to avoid the danger of AI.
The Global Elite Just Gathered at a Secretive Mini Davos (* World.Minds is Code 33)
And more...
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/newsComScriptureMar27.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.