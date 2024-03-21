The New York Times ADMITS the Deep State Exists and DEFENDS It!

Glenn Beck
Mar 20, 2024
While much of the media has spent the past few years denying the existence of a “Deep State,” The New York Times has released a piece admitting that it’s REAL. However, the piece also DEFENDS the Deep State as helpful and “actually kind of awesome.” Glenn and Stu tear apart this argument and explains to the Times what the Deep State really is.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eb5ua1QhYc&t=1s
