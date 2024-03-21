Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New York Times ADMITS the Deep State Exists and DEFENDS It!
channel image
High Hopes
3118 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
33 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Mar 20, 2024


While much of the media has spent the past few years denying the existence of a “Deep State,” The New York Times has released a piece admitting that it’s REAL. However, the piece also DEFENDS the Deep State as helpful and “actually kind of awesome.” Glenn and Stu tear apart this argument and explains to the Times what the Deep State really is.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eb5ua1QhYc&t=1s

Keywords
deep statenew york timesglenn beckgoodadmitsdefendsexists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket