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John Roberts of Fox News admits Covid19 is no worse than the flu!?
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122 views • April 21, 2020
Fox News John Roberts, “you can take your mask off” is caught on a hot mic talking about Covid19 being a hoax, no worse than the flu.
And what did they mean, “everyone here has been vaccinated”?
And what did they mean, “everyone here has been vaccinated”?
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