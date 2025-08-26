© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wordle Answer & Hint – August 26, 2025 | Puzzle #1529 Solved!
Description
Having trouble with today’s Wordle? The answer for August 26, 2025, is “ANNEX.” It’s a five-letter word starting with ‘A,’ containing two vowels, and one repeated letter. It means an addition or extra part, like an added room or territory. Use this hint to crack the puzzle and improve your Wordle game. Subscribe for daily Wordle clues and answers to master the popular word game.
