Problems with Cannabis Testing

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The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss: Lab Testings
Hosts:
*Jimmy Young
*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe
*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Guests:
Josh Smith, CSO & Lab Director of ABKO labs
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshsmithms/
Mark Hubbard, co-founder of Integrity Labs
https://www.linkedin.com/in/markhubbard-732b54183/
Episode 1,118 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/6Dr599oqadg