BLE DEVICES VACCINATION STATUS TRANSMITING NANO TECH !!

The source video says it's on a plane. however this is clearly a ferry. I haven't used the app the person is using in this video, I put my phone in developer mode, put the settings to show Bluetooth devices without names, and all the Bio-weapon vaxxed idiots light up like a Christmas tree.
This is very real, I've checked this many times with people, and have even done it on planes at 38,000 feet. It works, it's totally real.
I edited up the source video I found on Bitchute, so the screen is zoomed in and clear, the original, is filmed in portrait mode.
Source: Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ia4KLbaoMNtm