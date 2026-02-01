BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BLE DEVICES VACCINATION STATUS TRANSMITING NANO TECH !!
Tilt
Tilt
372 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
230 views • 1 day ago

The source video says it's on a plane. however this is clearly a ferry. I haven't used the app the person is using in this video, I put my phone in developer mode, put the settings to show Bluetooth devices without names, and all the Bio-weapon vaxxed idiots light up like a Christmas tree.

This is very real, I've checked this many times with people, and have even done it on planes at 38,000 feet. It works, it's totally real.

I edited up the source video I found on Bitchute, so the screen is zoomed in and clear, the original, is filmed in portrait mode.

Source: Bitchute -   https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ia4KLbaoMNtm

Keywords
vaccinationbill gatesvaxchipbio-weaponcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Major overhaul proposed for U.S. organ transplant system amid safety concerns

Major overhaul proposed for U.S. organ transplant system amid safety concerns

Belle Carter
Winter storm preparedness: Smart stockpiling beyond bread and milk

Winter storm preparedness: Smart stockpiling beyond bread and milk

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Six free daily habits that can boost health long after January resolutions fade

Six free daily habits that can boost health long after January resolutions fade

Laura Harris
Lifestyle choices play key role in protecting brain health, experts say

Lifestyle choices play key role in protecting brain health, experts say

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy