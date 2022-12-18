Almost all districts of Donetsk, Gorlovka and Yasinovataya are again under heavy fire from Ukrainian terrorists. Tonight, even by today's standards, the rear district of the city was under fire. In the Budyonnovsky district, civilians again became victims ... people, objects, houses ... In the morning, the fire moved again to the center, and after the shelling of Voroshilovsky... Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Leninsky, Petrovsky districts, Gorlovka and Yasinovataya were poured with missiles and large-caliber artillery all day.

Eyewitnesses note the features seen on fragments of missiles, something between the BM-21 Grad and HIMARS, either Czech ammunition again, or something new ...

---

This just added: Donetsk. If everything is correct in the reports, then, as far as I know, the 6th building of the Kalinin hospital is neurosurgery, neuroreanimation. Arrival and fire.

Donetsk journalist and artist Yevgenia Martynova writes in her TG channel.

"There are the most seriously ill patients, with head injuries, tumors, and so on. Many are bedridden, under apparatuses. The wounded. Injured civilians. Children!" - the journalist is horrified.