6/5/24 Unholy Alliance! Cartel Babylon, Islamic Freemasonry & WW3 By Design! #LeoZagami

6/5/24: In Today's interview w/ Leo Zagami, we discuss the origins of Jihad, the role of the Frankists in manufacturing modern Shi-ism, Islamic Freemasonry, the planned roll out of the Israeli State and how secret societies manipulated the global stage for manufacturing WW3, using the Abrahamic religions as warring factions to manufacture Armageddon. Leo Zagami's new book: Confessions Of An Illuminati, Vol. 10: Islamic Freemasonry & The Secret Societies Behind The Eternal Conflict In The Middle East, provides an essential historical understanding of how these forces converged. You can purchase his new book wherever books are sold! Choose Local & Independent! WE ARE FREE!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Leo Zagami's Articles & Books:

https://leozagami.com/





https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2024/05/leo-zagami-confessions-of-an-illuminati-volume-10-islamic-freemasonry-and-the-secret-societies-behind-the-eternal-conflict-in-the-middle-east-2521130.html





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!