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Sunday Worship and The Mark Of the Beast
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27 views • May 28, 2020
Seventh Day Adventists may have tripped over the root of all evil in their efforts to link the sabbath with the Mark of the Beast. This evil mark is clearly described in Revelation 13:16-18. Read it yourself and decide.
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