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Trump invited President Xi to visit the US.
Adding:
The White House issued a statement regarding Trump-Xi talks.
- White House called it a "good meeting"
- Talks covered expanded economic cooperation and US market access in China
- China to increase purchases of American agricultural products
- Both sides agree Strait of Hormuz must stay open for global energy
- Xi opposed militarization of the Strait; signaled interest in buying more US oil
- Joint position: Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon
https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2054859596938785204
Adding:
🚢 Chinese ships have passed through Hormuz.
Iranian media have reported that its naval forces allowed a group of Chinese ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday night.