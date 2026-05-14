Trump invited President Xi to visit the US.

Adding:

The White House issued a statement regarding Trump-Xi talks.



- White House called it a "good meeting"

- Talks covered expanded economic cooperation and US market access in China

- China to increase purchases of American agricultural products

- Both sides agree Strait of Hormuz must stay open for global energy

- Xi opposed militarization of the Strait; signaled interest in buying more US oil

- Joint position: Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2054859596938785204

Adding:

🚢 Chinese ships have passed through Hormuz.



Iranian media have reported that its naval forces allowed a group of Chinese ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday night.





