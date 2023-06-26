https://gettr.com/post/p2khkzm4438

6/24/2023 The New Federal State of China (NFSC) issued "A Statement on the CCP Military Facilities in Cuba." The co-founder of the NFSC, Miles Guo, has been issuing warnings to the world regarding the CCP's military expansion in Cuba and South America for the past several years. The NFSC condemns the CCP's military aggression and demands the CCP's removal of its military facilities in Cuba within 72 hours.

6/24/2023 新中国联邦发布了《关于中共在古巴设立的军事设施的声明》。过去几年来，新中国联邦共同创始人郭文贵先生就中共在古巴和南美的军事扩张向世界发出了多次警告。新中国联邦谴责中共的军事野心，并要求中共在72小时内撤出在古巴的军事设施！

