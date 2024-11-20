The destruction of Al-Aloub neighborhood infrastructure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the ongoing raid, we were able to enter one of the neighborhoods of Jenin camp after an occupation army force withdrew from it, which is the Al-Alub neighborhood in Jenin camp, and we noticed the presence of comprehensive destruction in this neighborhood.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 19/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video