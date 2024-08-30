© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We’ll burn everything …Everything will be burned. Just wait. It will either be burned or broken”
An Israeli soldier posted a video on his social media account celebrating the demolition of Palestinian homes in Khan Yunis.
#GazaGenocide
@PressTV
He's right about saying "We'll Burn... he may in HELL? He calls this a terrorist's home, but it's most likely a civilian's home. They have been destroying more homes for a couple days. Most of them call all Palestinian's terrorists, and that's why they even kill the children. #StopGazaGenocide