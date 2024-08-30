“We’ll burn everything …Everything will be burned. Just wait. It will either be burned or broken”

An Israeli soldier posted a video on his social media account celebrating the demolition of Palestinian homes in Khan Yunis.

He's right about saying "We'll Burn... he may in HELL? He calls this a terrorist's home, but it's most likely a civilian's home. They have been destroying more homes for a couple days. Most of them call all Palestinian's terrorists, and that's why they even kill the children. #StopGazaGenocide