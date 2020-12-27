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There are Many Forces at Work to Bring America to its Knees
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88 views • December 27, 2020
Trevor Loudon_ _There are Many Many Forces at Work to Bring this Country to its Knees
Trevor Loudon explains and describes in great detail the different CCP infiltration organizations and how it's been at war with America.
"We're in a communist revolution here in the USA and 95% of the public are completely in the dark…
Trevor Loudon explains and describes in great detail the different CCP infiltration organizations and how it's been at war with America.
"We're in a communist revolution here in the USA and 95% of the public are completely in the dark…
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