Don Bacon Opening Statements (Part 2 Liar) - 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates

Scott: Welcome back to the 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates we just heard from Donny Rotten Bacon and here’s a recap.
Donny Rotten: (gibberish)
Chris: It sounds like he’s working for everyone except Nebraska.
Gary: Then he lies and says he’s all for Nebraska.
Rosie: He’s a talented and gifted liar.
Lucy: Yeah.
Ian: Sometimes the truth hurts like when people describe the way I look.
Donny Rotten: I’m just doing the right thing for Nebraska so that Israel and Ukraine can enjoy the good life.
Chris: He says he’s doing the right thing but it’s always the wrong thing.
Rosie: If lying is wrong then he don’t want to be right.
Donny Rotten: I rely on my faith, the faith that I will keep getting away with all my lying cheating and stealing as long as I keep smiling and saying that it’s all for the people in Nebraska.
Gary: Saying ain’t doing.
Chris: And what he’s doing benefits everyone but Nebraskans.
Emory: Lying is bad bro.
Ian: I just wish people would lie to me when they tell me how I look.
Scott: Well there you go folks and the one thing everyone can agree on is that Dirty Donny Rotten DACA DEI Bacon is a lying dishonorable traitor who is as phony as a three dollar bill.
#nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #election #nebraskaelection #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith
