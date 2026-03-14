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IRGC: The 50th wave of Operation True Promise 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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IRGC: The 50th wave of Operation True Promise 4

"...under the blessed code "Ya Zahra," dedicated to the esteemed martyrs, IRGC Brigadier General Martyr Ali Shadmani and Major General Martyr Haj Hossein Hamedani, was carried out against the bases of the American terrorist army located in Al-Dhafra, Fujairah, Jafir, the Fifth Fleet Naval Base (Bahrain), Ali Al Salem (Kuwait), and Al-Azraq (Jordan), as well as the early warning radars stationed in the region that served as a shield for the Zionist regime, by the destructive and precision-strike drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force."

Adding: 

IRGC: The cowardly enemy has resorted to attacking civilian industries

The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced:

➡️Over the past 48 hours, the enemy has targeted the country's civilian factories. Unfortunately, a number of dear workers who were engaged in production and earning a halal livelihood were martyred while fasting.

➡️The defeated American-Zionist enemy, unable to confront the fighters and armed forces, has cowardly resorted to attacking civilian industries.

➡️We warn the defeated American regime to evacuate all American industries in the region. We also call on people living in areas near industrial factories in which Americans are shareholders to evacuate those areas to avoid harm.

Adding: on Brazil:

LULA BARS TRUMP ADVISOR FROM COUNTRY

Brazil's President Lula has barred Trump adviser Darren Beattie from entering the country, tying the move directly to Washington's revocation of the visa of Brazil's Health Minister last year.

"That American guy who said he was coming here to visit Jair Bolsonaro was prohibited from entering, and I forbade him from coming to Brazil until they release the visa for my health minister."

Beattie, a vocal critic of the Lula government, was appointed by Trump last month to a senior advisory role specifically monitoring Brazil. He had requested permission to visit Bolsonaro, who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup against Lula.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry confirmed the visa revocation, citing falsification of information about the purpose of the visit. Brazil's Supreme Court had already denied the prison visit request the day before.

Adding, already info on Wave 51:

IRGC says wave 51 targeted with Ballistic Missiles the Prince Sultan Air Base which hosts US Tankers, AWACS, F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, "the origin of attacks against the Islamic homeland".

Interesting development again, here they affirm that Saudi Arabia allows its land for attacks on Iran.


Via MenchOsint (https://x.com/MenchOsint/status/2032920169824088173?s=20) on X.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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