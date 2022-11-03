Two Distinct Types of Righteousness - Righteousness by Faith (2/13)

Every Christian should know that in order to be saved from the penalty of sin, we have to be clothed with a righteousness that comes only from God. This righteousness does not come from obedience. Rather, Jesus grants this righteousness to us when we become willing to love God with all our heart, mind and soul and our neighbor as our self. True love for God and others fulfills the demands of the law. The Holy Spirit wants us to look often into the perfect law of God to see how pure love for God and man is expressed. Yes, every born again person knows the problem with sin. We can't fulfill the intent of the law all of the time. Paul wrote in Rom 7:15, “I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.” In other words, born again Christians have two natures that war against each other. Sometimes the carnal nature wins. This happened in king David's case. Sometimes, the spiritual nature wins. Born again Christians understand this warfare. This is why the seal of God is so wonderful. God's children will be tested to see if they really want their selfish carnal nature removed. When they pass their test, Jesus will fulfill their desire. The first angel's message demands that we give glory to Jesus. What does this mean? We bring glory to Jesus by exalting the eternal principle of love that He lives by. This is a beautiful point. God is pleased when we keep His law and God is overjoyed when we fulfill the intent of His law through selfless love. This is the meaning of "Give glory to Him..."

